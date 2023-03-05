SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($23.30).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,950 ($23.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($22.02) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.08) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,731 ($20.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,721.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,679.56.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,989.90%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.