Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.0 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

