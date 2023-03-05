Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.41-2.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $328,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $305,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $236,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

