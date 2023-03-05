Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Critical Comparison

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $145.18 million 6.51 $17.63 million $0.69 52.77 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A

Far Peak Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprott.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 13.58% 6.23% 4.65% Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Far Peak Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Far Peak Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

