Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global Price Performance

About Spire Global

SPIR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 267,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,157. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.