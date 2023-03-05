SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

