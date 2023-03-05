SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Lifted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5,381.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649,486 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.