Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $155.42 million and $0.17 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002173 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00219895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,452.61 or 0.99994760 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00740116 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

