Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.75.

SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

