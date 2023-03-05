Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $11.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

