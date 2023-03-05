Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.77) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.