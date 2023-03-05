SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

