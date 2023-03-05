SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded to Market Perform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of SM opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

