SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.04.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SLRC opened at $15.62 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $852.23 million, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 455.56%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $892,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

