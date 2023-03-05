SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SLM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SLM by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 572,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

