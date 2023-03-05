SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 455.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,944 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $52,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 89.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,816 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 177,712.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

