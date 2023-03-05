Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sixt Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SIX2 opened at €126.40 ($134.47) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 12 month high of €140.50 ($149.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €107.19 and its 200-day moving average is €98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

