SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148.56 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $560.27 million and $148.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,825,344.7363875 with 1,204,106,540.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.48369251 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $223,801,838.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

