Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Signify Trading Up 3.8 %
PHPPY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169. Signify has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($37.23) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
About Signify
Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify (PHPPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.