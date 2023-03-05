Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. 1,389,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

About Signify Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.