Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. 1,389,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
