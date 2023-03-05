Siacoin Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $210.19 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,444.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00402631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00089046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00662782 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00556710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009758 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,402,752,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

