Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Rises By 17.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Zedge Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%.
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
