Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Rises By 17.2%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zedge Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zedge

Zedge Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Zedge by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Zedge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zedge by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 620,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

