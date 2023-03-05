Short Interest in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Grows By 15.7%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

