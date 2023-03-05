Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Rises By 23.7%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 599,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 782,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RTL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 550,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,541. The firm has a market cap of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.42. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is presently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

