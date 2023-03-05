Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Declines By 23.0%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 572,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,212. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter worth $39,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

