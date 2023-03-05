Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Declines By 23.0%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of TEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 572,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,212. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.59.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
