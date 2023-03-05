Short Interest in Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Drops By 20.4%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Technip Energies from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Technip Energies Stock Performance
Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $21.23.
