Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Grows By 54.0%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 413,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 454.6 days.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF remained flat at $8.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

