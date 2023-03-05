Short Interest in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Grows By 18.9%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 22,420,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

