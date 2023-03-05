Short Interest in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Drops By 23.4%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in PROG by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 182,385 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 214,899 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in PROG by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of PRG stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 597,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,643. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

