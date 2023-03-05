Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Grows By 17.9%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance
Shares of PRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.86.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.