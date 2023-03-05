Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Grows By 17.9%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. William Blair cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

