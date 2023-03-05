Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expands By 27.5%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $29.04.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

