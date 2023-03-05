Short Interest in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increases By 15.4%

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. 113,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,374. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

