Short Interest in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Drops By 18.9%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE OWLT remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 829,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Owlet has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Owlet by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 73.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Owlet from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Owlet to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

