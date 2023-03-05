Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Declines By 31.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OERLF remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

