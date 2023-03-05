Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Decreases By 19.5%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 2,141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $5.76 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water beverages, sparkling flavored beverages, coffee beverages, and plant-based yogurt products, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

