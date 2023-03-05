Short Interest in Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Decreases By 19.5%

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,900 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 2,141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNFSF remained flat at $5.76 on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.
About Nongfu Spring
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nongfu Spring (NNFSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Nongfu Spring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nongfu Spring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.