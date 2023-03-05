Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Rises By 15.2%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,052.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
