Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Rises By 15.2%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 31st total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,052.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.