Short Interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Drops By 19.5%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newpark Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 164,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

About Newpark Resources

NYSE NR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. 382,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

