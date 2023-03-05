Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Grows By 23.8%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

CXE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 89,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 309,480 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 744,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 237,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 206,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

