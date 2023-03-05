Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Grows By 23.8%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
CXE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 89,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,104. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
