Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 19.4%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 3,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.64.
Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Facilities (MFCSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.