Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 19.4%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. 3,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

