Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Decreases By 18.1%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $271.12 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

