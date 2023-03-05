Short Interest in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rises By 16.3%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,130. Match Group has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

