Short Interest in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Grows By 16.6%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 18,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marqeta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Marqeta by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,706. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

