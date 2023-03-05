Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expands By 15.7%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,834. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

