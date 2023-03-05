Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Declines By 25.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 45,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,600. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 228,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

