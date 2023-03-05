Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Drops By 17.8%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE LSPD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
