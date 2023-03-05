Short Interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Drops By 17.8%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 661,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.