Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 11.4%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $78.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $78.25.
About Landis+Gyr Group
