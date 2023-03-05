Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Increases By 11.4%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $78.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.96. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $70.45 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

