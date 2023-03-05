Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Drops By 24.7%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.
About Klöckner & Co SE
