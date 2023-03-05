Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Drops By 24.7%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $9.50 during trading hours on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

