Short Interest in Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Declines By 15.4%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,673,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 3,159,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.4 days.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of KHOTF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. 1,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHOTF shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

