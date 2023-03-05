Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Expands By 14.5%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,867,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 6,872,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $7.26 during trading hours on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
