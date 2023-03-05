Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Expands By 14.5%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,867,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 6,872,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JPSTF stock remained flat at $7.26 during trading hours on Friday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

