Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Increases By 25.8%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,489,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 1,184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Iveco Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360. Iveco Group has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

